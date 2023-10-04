SOUTHBRIDGE, Mass. (WWLP) – Southbridge Police arrested a man suspected of a shots fired incident on Pleasant Street Saturday morning.

According to Southbridge Police, officers were called to Pleasant Street around 2:08 a.m. on Saturday for reported gunshots. When officers arrived to the area, they found a shell casing on the ground.

Police checked surveillance video in the area as well as interviewed multiple witnesses and learned that the suspect had left in a vehicle immediately after shots were fired. The vehicle was found a short time later in the parking lot of a convenience store with 37-year-old Juan Torres-Valez of Webster standing outside.

Officers approached Torres-Valez and located a loaded 9mm semi-automatic handgun that was tucked in his waistband. Torres-Valez did not have a license to carry and was arrested.

Torres-Valez has been charged with the following:

Possession of a loaded firearm without a license

Possession of a firearm without a license

Discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building

Possession of ammunition without an FID card

Disorderly conduct

Disturbing the peace

Torres-Valez also had two active warrants for his arrest. He was arraigned at Dudley District Court.