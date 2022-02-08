Suspect arrested in connection with homicide on King Street in Pittsfield

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A man from Pittsfield was arrested Monday night in connection with a homicide incident on King Street.

According to Berkshire County District Attorney Andrea Harrington, Pittsfield police arrested 42-year-old Michael Rose of Pittsfield in connection with the shooting homicide of 39-year-old Jeric Black.

Pittsfield police were called to King Street around 11:39 p.m. Tuesday, February 1st for a 911 call. They found Jeric Black of Pittsfield suffering from a serious injury. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he died.

Rose is scheduled to be arraigned in Berkshire District Court.