Suspect arrested in connection with March 25 stabbing in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A man who police suspect to have been involved in a stabbing that took place on Montmorenci Street in March is in custody.

Multiple agencies including the Springfield Police Department’s Warrant Apprehension Unit and members of the U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force took 44-year-old Timothy Lockett into custody when he turned himself in at the Springfield Police Headquarters.

Lockett was arrested on an arrest warrant and two default warrants. State Police Violence Fugitive Apprehensive Unit and the Hampden County Sheriff’s Department also assisted.

Currently listed as homeless, Lockett is facing charges stemming from a stabbing on March 25 in the Montmorenci St. area, which the victim survived.

He was charged with the following: