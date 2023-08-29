MARLBOROUGH, Mass. (WWLP) – A suspect has been arrested in connection with a hit-and-run in Marlborough that seriously injured a 12-year-old boy.

The 19-year-old suspect is being charged with leaving the scene of a crash, driving without a license, and filing a false insurance claim.

The Marlborough Police Department says that the driver hit the 12-year-old while he was riding his bicycle just before 12:00 p.m. on Boston Post Road East. The driver left the accident and took a right turn into the back entrance of Ghiloni Park.

Authorities said that human hair and milk was found on the passenger side of his car. The mother of the boy who was hit says that her son suffered a skull fracture, and has a brain bleed.

A judge ordered the driver to be held on $5,000 bail, and he was told not to drive at all.