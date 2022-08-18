SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield man was arrested in connection with stealing parts from the railings at Symphony Hall in Springfield.

According to Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, 41-year-old Elvin Andino was identified as a suspect in the theft of brass railings from the Symphony Hall stairs on August 10th and the theft of brass railings from a staircase on Lyman Street on July 17th.

On Wednesday, Detectives saw Andino get in a car and leave the area of Island Pind Road. He was arrested about 20 minutes later at around 5:40 p.m. on the 0-100 block of Dickinson Street. He is charged with the following:

Larceny Over $1200 (Symphony Hall)

Destruction of Property +$1200 (Symphony Hall)

Larceny Over $1200 (Lyman St.)

Destruction of Property +$1200 (Lyman St.)

Walsh said Andino has been arraigned 50 times as an adult and was out on bail for firearms and breaking and entering charges in two separate incidents.

“Our Detectives did a thorough job in quickly identifying and apprehending this suspect with the combination of good police work and assistance from the public. This repeat offender clearly does not fear any repercussions from the judicial system as he continues to commit crime after crime while out on bail for firearms charges. I hope the totality of all these charges in numerous incidents across the city with both citizens and businesses as victims will finally get this individual held until his trial,” said Springfield Police Superintendent Cheryl Clapprood.

Mayor Domenic J. Sarno, “First of all, I commend the men and women in Blue for their continued dedicated and brave efforts. Once again, our court system shows they are not holding anyone accountable, especially repeat violent criminal offenders – ‘I mean this despicable individual and his hideous criminal acts have amounted to 50 adult arraignments and yet he still walks our streets and neighborhoods creating havoc!’ Besides holding him and seeking restitution, I’d like to request our court system, when and if he gets out to have him ordered to polish the new brass rails we’ll have to put up at our beautiful and historic Symphony Hall too. God only knows if our court system will follow up on the first two requests! Also, hopefully we can press this repeat criminal offender to see where he fenced these brass rails and bring charges against the business who accepted them too.”