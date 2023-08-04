PRESTON, Conn. (WWLP) – A suspect was arrested in connection with targeting a Connecticut elderly couple out of $12,500 in a phone scheme.

According to the Connecticut State Police, on January 18th at around 9:07 a.m., a 78-year-old woman received a phone call from a woman named “Sarah” who said she was from the Bridgeport Superior Court and the victim’s daughter was at fault in a deadly car crash in which she needed $12,500 in cash for bond.

At around 9:40 a.m., a man named “Bill” called the elderly victim and said he was from the public defender’s office and would arrange for a courier to pick up the money. The elderly woman and her 70-year-old husband agreed. The couple retrieved the cash and placed it in an envelope, boxed it with crumpled newspaper and magazines. They duct-taped the box and put their daughter’s name on it.

A little over an hour later, a white Toyota Camry pulled into the victim’s driveway and was given the box of cash. The victim took a photo of the vehicle and license plate before it drove away.

Shortly after, the victim’s daughter, that was supposedly involved in the accident, arrived at the couple’s home. That’s when they realized they were schemed and called 911. At around 11:47 a.m., two Connecticut State Troopers were called for the report of a larceny.

Just after State Police arrived at the couple’s home, the victims received a call from “Sarah” again stating they needed to provide an additional $20,000 to settle the case out of court. The Troopers advised the couple to play along with the scheme. The caller told the victims that a courier would arrive soon to pick up the money.

At around 12:44 p.m. a black Kia pulled into the driveway and the Troopers began questioning the driver. During the investigation, the Troopers learned that the driver was from Uber and was hired to transport a package. At the same time, “Sarah” called the victims asking why the courier was not moving, the elderly man told her that the driver was having car problems and would be on their way soon.

Under the direction of the Troopers, the Uber driver agreed to deliver a “package” with an unmarked police vehicle following him to the destination located at 1726 Fairfield Ave in Bridgeport (Atlas Gas Mart).

During the transaction with the driver, police arrested the suspect, 39-year-old Jose Perezclark, and charged him with interfering with a police investigation.

Troopers identified the first vehicle that picked up the box full of cash from the photo taken by the victim also as an Uber driver. The driver told police that the package was dropped off to a man waiting at a gas station on Park Ave in Bridgeport.

Luckily the Uber driver wrote down the New York license plate of the vehicle the man was driving because he thought the encounter was suspicious. At the police station, the Uber driver identified Perezclark as the man he delivered the package to.

On January 30th a search warrant was conducted for the registered vehicle of Perezclark that was seized at Atlas Gas Mart. The box containing a total of $12,700 was found inside the vehicle. Based on the discovery, an arrest warrant was issued for Perezclark.

Perezclark of Bronx, NY was arrested on August 2nd and charged with larceny 2nd degree and telephone fraud 2nd degree. He was released after posting a $100,000 bond and is due back in court on August 16th.

The money will be returned to the elderly couple in the near future. The Connecticut State Police is reminding residents to educate any relatives or family members about this type of scheme that targets the elderly. It is advised to contact the relative directly if you receive a call stating that they are in custody. Do not give out any banking or personal information to someone you are not familiar with. If you think you are a victim of a scheme, contact the police.