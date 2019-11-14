Suspect arrested in deadly shooting on Huntington Street in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – A man has been charged with murder in connection with the Huntington Street homicide that happened on October 17 in Springfield.
Springfield Police Department spokesman Ryan Walsh told 22News, 30-year-old Omar Rojas is charged with murder for the deadly shooting of 24-year-old Israel Heredia.
Walsh said homicide detectives applied for an arrest warrant for Rojas on October 18 and arrested him inside his apartment at 192 Oakland Street Thursday morning around 9:15 a.m.
On October 17 around 2:20 p.m. Rojas allegedly shot Heredia in the area of Main Street and Huntington Street. Heredia was privately taken to Baystate Medical Center where he later died.
23-year-old Damion Hackett and 25-year-old Israel Rosa were both previously arrested in connection with the deadly shooting after video evidence showed them shooting at Roja’s after he allegedly shot Heredia.
Rojas is expected to be arraigned in Springfield District Court on Thursday and is facing the following charges:
Arrest warrant:
- Murder
- Carrying a loaded firearm without a license
- Possession of a firearm without an FID card
- Discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building
Related stories: