Suspect arrested in deadly shooting on Huntington Street in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – A man has been charged with murder in connection with the Huntington Street homicide that happened on October 17 in Springfield.

Springfield Police Department spokesman Ryan Walsh told 22News, 30-year-old Omar Rojas is charged with murder for the deadly shooting of 24-year-old Israel Heredia.

Walsh said homicide detectives applied for an arrest warrant for Rojas on October 18 and arrested him inside his apartment at 192 Oakland Street Thursday morning around 9:15 a.m.

On October 17 around 2:20 p.m. Rojas allegedly shot Heredia in the area of Main Street and Huntington Street. Heredia was privately taken to Baystate Medical Center where he later died.

23-year-old Damion Hackett and 25-year-old Israel Rosa were both previously arrested in connection with the deadly shooting after video evidence showed them shooting at Roja’s after he allegedly shot Heredia.

(Photo: Springfield Police Department)

Rojas is expected to be arraigned in Springfield District Court on Thursday and is facing the following charges:

Arrest warrant:

Murder

Carrying a loaded firearm without a license

Possession of a firearm without an FID card

Discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building

