Suspect arrested in Everett warehouse fire

EVERETT, Mass. (WWLP) – An 18-year-old was arrested Tuesday in connection with a fire at a warehouse in Everett.

According to a news release from the Massachusetts Department of Fire Services, 18-year-old Michael Mambrino is charged with burning a building and causing injury to a firefighter. The fire occurred at around 11 p.m. on 69 Norman Street, January 23.

A tip line was set up on February 3 offering a $5,000 reward for anyone who could identify the person responsible for the fire that destroyed a warehouse and caused damage to a nearby garage.

Everett fire and police along with State Police Fire & Explosion Investigation Unit assigned to the State Fire Marshal’s office investigation led to the arrest of Mambrino. The investigation included an examination of the scene, witness statements, video footage, physical evidence, and additional steps.