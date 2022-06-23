SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A man from Springfield was arrested in the Bronx Thursday in connection with the shooting death at the Saga Night Club in May.

According to the Springfield Police Department’s Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, at around 9:30 a.m. 35-year-old Brandon Murray of Springfield was arrested inside an apartment on Davidson Avenue in Bronx, NY on a Fugitive from Justice Warrant for murder charges by members of the U.S. Marshals New York and New Jersey Regional Task Force.

On Sunday, May 29th at around 10:40 p.m. police were called to Saga Night Club on Worthington Street in Springfield for a report of shots fired inside the club. When police arrived, they found a man inside the bathroom that had died from a gunshot wound. The Hampden County District Attorney’s Office has identified the victim as 30-year-old David Carrasquillo of Springfield.

An arrest warrant was issued on June 3rd for Murray on murder charges of 30-year-old David Carrasquillo. He is being arraigned in New York before being extradited to Springfield on murder charges.

The Springfield Police Homicide Unit and the DA’s Murder Unit are investigating the deadly shooting.