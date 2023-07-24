BROOKFIELD, VT. (WWLP) – A suspect has been arrested in connection to a shooting in Vermont that killed a man from Springfield earlier this year.

According to Vermont State Police, two Springfield men were driving together to Vermont and were shot outside a home on Route 14 in Brookfield, Vermont. One of the victims, 27-year-old Juan Sierra of Springfield, died at the incident. An autopsy confirmed that Sierra had died due to a gunshot wound in the chest.

The other victim, 29-year-old Miguel Fuentes of Springfield, attempted to drive off but was found around 5:45 p.m. by a passerby miles away from the shooting. Fuentes was taken to the hospital for serious injuries.

Devon Dennis of Hartford was arrested Saturday at JFK International Airport in New York after flying to Jamaica just one day after the shooting. Dennis will be extradited to Vermont and is facing second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder charges.