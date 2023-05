FALL RIVER, Mass. (WWLP) – A 23-year-old man was shot and killed in Fall River over the weekend.

The shooting took place at 10:45 on Saturday night, and First Responders found Diamonte Odom on the sidewalk and took him to Rhode Island Hospital in Providence.

Odom died early Sunday morning due to his injuries. So far, no one has been arrested for the shooting.

