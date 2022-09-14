SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield man was arrested after a police officer witnessed an armed suspect at a gas station on Saturday.

At around 12:10 a.m. an officer entered the Pride on East Columbus Avenue and witnessed a fight between the store clerk and a suspect, who was later identified as 32-year-old Vilmanuel Mulero-Vazquez, who had a knife on him, according to the Springfield Police Department. Mulero-Vazquez attempted to steal items and was yelling at the store clerk.

When the officer attempted to stop Mulero-Vazquez, he pushed him and then hit the officer in the face with a closed fist. While the officer was trying to arrest him, Mulero-Vazquez bit him in the arm and then tried to grab the officer’s service pistol from the holster. Mulero-Vazquez was taken into custody after several officers assisted.

Vilmanuel Mulero-Vazquez is being charged with:

Armed Robbery

Assault and Battery on a Police Officer

Attempt to Disarm a Police Officer

Resisting Arrest