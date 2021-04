SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Police Department is looking to identify an individual who allegedly broke into a home on Berkshire Avenue on Tuesday.

According to Springfield Police, the person broke into the home at 3 p.m. If you have any information on this suspect you are asked to call the detective bureau at 413-787-6355 or anonymously Text-A-Tip to CRIMES (2-7-4-6-3-7), type SOLVE and your tip.