Suspect caught on camera illegally dumping in West Springfield

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Credit: West Springfield Police Department

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – West Springfield Police are looking to identify a person caught on camera illegally dumping items near Bear Hole on Sunday.

According to the West Springfield Police Department, the man was spotted on Sunday around 6:15 p.m. in a blue Ford F-150. The front part of the truck is a light blue and the bed of the truck is a dark blue or black. The truck was last seen at the parking area off Morgan Road, right before the Turnpike Bridge.

  • Credit: West Springfield Police Department
  • Credit: West Springfield Police Department
  • Credit: West Springfield Police Department

If you have any information of the man or the vehicle, you are asked to contact the West Springfield Police Department at 413-263-3210 ext. 0. You may remain anonymous.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

Trending Stories

Donate Today