Suspect caught on camera illegally dumping in West Springfield

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – West Springfield Police are looking to identify a person caught on camera illegally dumping items near Bear Hole on Sunday.

According to the West Springfield Police Department, the man was spotted on Sunday around 6:15 p.m. in a blue Ford F-150. The front part of the truck is a light blue and the bed of the truck is a dark blue or black. The truck was last seen at the parking area off Morgan Road, right before the Turnpike Bridge.

Credit: West Springfield Police Department

Credit: West Springfield Police Department

Credit: West Springfield Police Department

If you have any information of the man or the vehicle, you are asked to contact the West Springfield Police Department at 413-263-3210 ext. 0. You may remain anonymous.