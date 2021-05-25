Suspect caught on camera illegally dumping in West Springfield

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – West Springfield Police are looking to identify a person caught on camera illegally dumping items near Bear Hole on Sunday.
According to the West Springfield Police Department, the man was spotted on Sunday around 6:15 p.m. in a blue Ford F-150. The front part of the truck is a light blue and the bed of the truck is a dark blue or black. The truck was last seen at the parking area off Morgan Road, right before the Turnpike Bridge.
If you have any information of the man or the vehicle, you are asked to contact the West Springfield Police Department at 413-263-3210 ext. 0. You may remain anonymous.