WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The West Springfield police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who allegedly stole a car Thursday afternoon.
According to the West Springfield Police Department, at around 3 p.m. the man is allegedly responsible for stealing a car that was in front of a business on Riverdale Street in West Springfield.
If you have any information about the suspect, you are asked to contact West Springfield Detective Kennedy at 413-263-3210 ext. 229. You can also text-a-tip by texting SOLVE plus your message to 274637. You may remain anonymous.