WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The West Springfield police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who allegedly stole a car Thursday afternoon.

According to the West Springfield Police Department, at around 3 p.m. the man is allegedly responsible for stealing a car that was in front of a business on Riverdale Street in West Springfield.

(West Springfield Police Department)

(West Springfield Police Department)

(West Springfield Police Department)

If you have any information about the suspect, you are asked to contact West Springfield Detective Kennedy at 413-263-3210 ext. 229. You can also text-a-tip by texting SOLVE plus your message to 274637. You may remain anonymous.