WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A man was charged after firing a gun in Westfield Saturday night.

According to Westfield Police Captain Steve Dickinson, at around 10 p.m. on Mechanic Street officers were called for a man who was allegedly intoxicated at the time firing his firearm once in the air. Police seized the suspect’s firearms, suspended his LTC, and has been criminally charged.

An LTC is a license to carry rifles, shotguns, concealed handguns, feeding devices, and ammunition. LTCs require a state-approved firearms training course, a completed application approved by the local police department and $100 fee.