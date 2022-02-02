Suspect charged for arson after stabbing and fire set in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – New information has been released following the Parkerview Street fire last week.

According to the Office of Commissioner Calvi, an adult man faces numerous domestic charges and as well as arson and throwing an explosive device after officers were called to a report of a stabbing and a fire set Parkerview Street.

The fire was quickly put out when crews got to the home and everyone was able to get out before first responders arrived. The woman was taken to Baystate Medical Center and is expected to be okay.

Because this a domestic incident, the suspects name and information cannot not be released. The suspect involved was arrested and taken into custody in Wilbraham and was brought back to Springfield and arraigned in court.

The Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad investigated the incident.