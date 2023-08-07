SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A West Springfield man is being charged with nine counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon after a pepper-spraying incident in Springfield last week.

According to Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, at around 9:10 p.m. Thursday, August 3rd officers were called to the 100 block of Island Pond Rd for a disturbance. When officers arrived they found nine victims suffering from the effects of pepper spray

On Thursday night, 61-year-old Christopher Walker turned himself in at Springfield Police Headquarters.

Christopher Walker is a retired Major from the Hampden County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s department released the following statement:

“Christopher Walker retired from the Hampden County Sheriff’s Office with the rank of Major in 2020. Two years ago, he began working on a limited basis as a civilian, reviewing inmate disciplinary investigations based on his years of experience. The sheriff’s office was made aware of the allegations and is investigating the incident. This individual will not be working for our office in any capacity while the investigation is ongoing.”