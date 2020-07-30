Suspect charged with murder after homicide in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A man has died and a suspect is in custody after an incident in Holyoke Wednesday night.

According to Hampden County District Attorney spokesman Jim Leydon, Holyoke police officers were called to the Holyoke Mall for a report of two women fighting around 6:02 p.m. but when officers arrived they were already gone. Shortly after, around 6:12 p.m. Holyoke police received multiple reports of shots fired.

When officers arrived they found a victim, 23-year-old Carlos Ruemmele of Springfield, being privately taken to Baystate Medical Center. He passed away at the hospital due to his injuries.

Leydon said evidence indicating a shooting was found in the roadway on Holyoke Street near the intersection of Lower Westfield Road.

Early in the investigation, members of the Holyoke Police Department and detectives from the Massachusetts State Police assigned to the Hampden District Attorney’s Office identified a suspect in the shooting and sought an arrest warrant.

According to Leydon, early Thursday morning 19-year-old Skyzen Encarnacion of Springfield turned himself in at the Springfield Police Department. He was later taken to the Holyoke Police Department where he was booked and charged with murder.

This homicide is being investigated by the Holyoke Police Department, the Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit assigned to the Hampden District Attorney’s Office, and the Hampden District Attorney’s Office’s Murder Unit.