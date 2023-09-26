SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A suspect was arrested in connection with the murder of 29-year-old Emmanuel Hernandez-Garcia of Springfield.

Springfield officers were called to the intersection of Union and Hancock Streets on Sunday, August 6th around 7:45 p.m. for a reported gunshot victim. Hernandez-Garcia was found with a gunshot wound and taken to Baystate Medical Center but later died due to his injuries.

The investigation by the Springfield Police Homicide Unit revealed that Hernandez-Garcia was involved in a fight when he was shot. Detectives identified 25-year-old Edgardo DeJesus-Vazquez of Springfield as the alleged shooter and applied for an arrest warrant.

On Tuesday, September 26th at approximately 7:20 a.m., DeJesus-Vazquez was arrested inside an apartment on the 100 block of Pine Street. He is being charged with the following:

Murder

Carrying a Firearm without a License

Carrying a Loaded Firearm without a License

Discharging a Firearm within 500 Feet of a Building