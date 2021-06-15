Suspect charged with murder for shooting on Central Street in Springfield

Genesis Arias-Santos

Genesis Arias-Santos (Springfield Police Department)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Police Department arrested a suspect Monday night who is allegedly involved in a murder case.

According to Springfield Police Spokesman Ryan Walsh, officers were called to a convenience store at around 10:30 a.m. for a report of a gunshot victim at the One-Stop Plaza on Central Street.

The gunshot victim was a man who received serious injuries and died inside the store, where the police also located a firearm.

During the investigation, a man later identified as 25-year old Genesis Arias-Santos returned to the store on his own and was taken to Mercy Hospital due to a medical episode.

As the investigation continued, the Springfield Homicide Detectives along with the Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni’s Murder Unit identified Arias-Santos as the only suspect of the murder and at around 11:00 p.m. Arias-Santos was arrested inside Mercy Hospital on murder charges.

The homicide is still being investigated and no other injuries have been reported.

Genesis Arias-Santos of Springfield is charged with:

  • Murder
  • Discharging a Firearm within 500 feet of a building

Arias-Santos is expected to be arraigned in Springfield District Court on Tuesday.

