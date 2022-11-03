ENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Enfield police arrested a suspect in connection with the murder of Christopher Kennedy.

On Thursday, 53-year-old John Wayne Narducci of Enfield was arraigned in court for the murder of 56-year-old Christopher Kennedy, according to a news release from Enfield Police Chief Alaric Fox.

At around 2:37 a.m. on August 10th, officers were called to a report by a pedestrian of a body found in the gazebo on the Enfield Town Green. Police determined Kennedy was stabbed to death.