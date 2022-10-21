WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A suspect was arrested and charged in connection with a homicide in West Springfield.

According to the Hampden District Attorney’s Office Spokesperson Jim Leydon, Springfield Police received information and details of a possible murder in West Springfield. A homicide investigation was conducted by members of the Hampden County State Police Detective Unit, the West Springfield Police Department, and the Springfield Police Department.

A search warrant at the victim’s residence was executed when detectives discovered the victim’s body. The suspect was identified as 30-year-old Jose Hernandez of West Springfield and was taken into custody and brought to the West Springfield Police Department where he was booked and charged with murder.

22News is in Springfield District Court for his arraignment and will update the story as soon as additional information is released.