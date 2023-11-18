CONCORD, N.H., (WWLP) – A suspect is dead and multiple others were wounded after a shooting took place at a hospital in New Hampshire on Friday.

The shooting occurred at New Hampshire Hospital, a state-run psychiatric hospital. New Hampshire State Police said that there were multiple victims in the shooting, but the exact number of victims and their conditions are not known at this time.

The Department of Homeland Security and Management said that as of 4:40 p.m., the situation was contained and that the suspect was dead.

22News will update this story as soon as more information becomes available.