CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A suspect has been arrested after allegedly shooting a firearm inside an apartment during a search warrant in Chicopee.

According to Chicopee Police Spokesperson Travis Odiorne, Police from the Detectives Unit, the K9 Unit, and the FBI executed a search warrant on a multifamily apartment on Belcher Street Tuesday. The suspect, Austin Colson, was being investigated for distributing crack cocaine from the apartment.

Police knocked on Colson’s door and announced their presence but Colson did not answer the door. Officers then breached the main door and heard a gunshot within the apartment. The officers exited the apartment to cover when they heard someone running on the side of the apartment. Colson was seen running from another entrance of the apartment but was stopped by police and arrested.

Officers re-entered the apartment and detected an odor of a discharge firearm. A fresh bullet hole was located directly in front of the door the officers breached.

A stolen firearm was seized in the apartment. An investigation revealed the firearm was disabled after failing to release the spent shell casing and jammed. Officers also seized crack cocaine, marijuana, and other items related to the sale and distribution of narcotics.

Colson has been charged with the following: