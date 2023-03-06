WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The West Springfield police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a woman who allegedly withdrew $2,800 fraudulently from a bank.

On February 17th during the transaction at the bank, West Springfield Police says she had a fraudulent ID.

If you can identify the person pictured or have any information, you are asked to contact West Springfield Police Detective Kennedy at 413-263-3210 extension 229 or anonymously Text-A Tip by texting the word SOLVE plus a message to the number 274637.