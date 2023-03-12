GRANVILLE, Mass. (WWLP) – The suspect has been identified for multiple break-ins and stealing motor vehicles in Granville back in 2021.

On April 21, 2021, at approximately 2:52 a.m., the Granville Police Department got a complaint of a stolen vehicle from a local residence, according to the Granville Police Department. There were also multiple reports of car break-ins throughout Granville that morning as well.

The suspect has been identified as Felix Gonzalez of Hartford, Connecticut. A warrant for his arrest was issued by the Westfield District Court. Gonzalez was charged with the following:

Larceny of a Motor Vehicle

Breaking & Entering

Credit Card Fraud

Then on November 16, 2022, the investigations unit discovered that Gonzalez was being held by the Connecticut Department of Correction, and applied for an extradition warrant, which was then approved. Gonzalez is currently awaiting extradition to Massachusetts where he will then be arraigned on all charges.