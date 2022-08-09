SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield man is charged with breaking into a vehicle after a police investigation.

According to Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, at around 8:25 p.m. on Friday 28-year-old Jerome Burgess of Springfield was arrested 0n the 0-100 block of Catharine Street on multiple arrest warrants based on separate investigations by Springfield Police Detectives assigned to the Auto-Theft Unit.

Detectives identified Burgess as a suspect in breaking into cars and stealing several items on Thompson Street on May 24th. At the time of his arrest, officers seized a bag of cocaine on him.

Jerome Burgess is charged with the following: