Suspect in 5 armed robberies at Springfield, Chicopee convenience stores arrested

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Police have arrested a man wanted in connection with several armed robberies at convenience stores in Springfield and Chicopee two weeks ago.

According to the Springfield Police Department, 31-year-old Carlos Escalera is facing four counts of armed and masked robbery in Springfield, one count of armed and masked robbery in Chicopee, and an additional charge of failure to register as a sex offender.

Springfield Police Department spokesman Ryan Walsh told 22News detectives were granted an arrest warrant on December 16, based on their investigating which linked Escalera to the series of convenience stores robberies after several positive identifications.

The robberies occurred from December 11 to December 13, which the suspect showed a gun and demanded money, police said.

On December 28, police arrested Escalera at the intersection of Greene Street and Hancock Street, after his parole officer reported he was detained in his car due to the pending warrants. Escalera was charged with the following:

Arrest Warrant – Springfield District Court:

Firearm-armed & Masked Robbery (Four counts)

Arrest Warrant – Chicopee District Court:

Firearm-armed & Masked Robbery (One count)