ADAMS, Mass. (WWLP) – Adams police have arrested a suspect in an alleged strangulation after they were located inside an apartment with the victim.

Officers received a call around 1:47 p.m. Thursday from a victim stating they were strangled and were hiding in an apartment on Commercial Street. When police arrived, they searched the apartment and found the suspect hiding inside.

The suspect was arrested and a handgun was seized from their waistband. The suspect was released on a $40.00 personal recognizance and is expected to be arraigned at Northern Berkshire District Court.