NEWARK, NJ (PIX11) — The woman accused in the Austin shooting death of a professional cyclist was last seen at Newark airport, US Marshals said on Monday.

Kaitlin Marie Armstrong, 34, was dropped off there on May 18, the day after Austin police obtained a warrant for her arrest. Armstrong fled to New York just three days after the May 11 death of 25-year-old Anna Moriah Wilson, officials previously said.

An affidavit says Wilson previously dated Armstrong’s boyfriend and that Armstrong’s SUV was seen on surveillance footage outside the home where Wilson was killed. Police found Wilson bleeding and unconscious with multiple gunshot wounds.

Armstrong is around 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs about 125 pound, authorities said. She has hazel eyes and long, curly, light brown hair.

Anyone with details on where Armstrong could be is asked to call the U.S. Marshals Service Communications Center at 1 (800) 336-0102 or submit a tip using the USMS Tips app.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.