SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WTNH/WWLP) – A man arrested in Springfield Thursday faces charges in a deadly shooting in Hartford earlier this month.

Hartford police arrested 43-year-old Joseph Rodriguez of Hartford, on charges of murder and criminal possession of a firearm in the death of 34-year-old Javier Hernandez-Jiminian, also of Hartford. Rodriguez allegedly shot Hernandez-Jiminian on Park Street on May 1. The victim was taken to a hospital where he later died, police said. Officers responded to the scene and found the Hernandez-Jiminian. He was brought to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

On Thursday, Springfield and Hartford Police working alongside the US Marshall’s Office executed a search warrant on a home on Edgeland Street based on information that Rodriguez was there. During the search, Rodriguez was found and taken into custody. Officers also found an AR-Style rifle in a bedroom closet.

Another search warrant was granted to search for firearms inside the home. Officers found a loaded Rutger AR-556 rifle, a Glock .40 caliber firearm loaded with 13 rounds of ammunition, a loaded .40 caliber firearm, a large extended magazine with 22 rounds of ammunition, 155 rounds of various ammunition, fentanyl, approximately 15 grams of cocaine, psilocybin mushrooms, THC shatter rocks and $6400 in cash.

Rodriguez is being held, pending extradition to Connecticut. He is charged with the following:

Fugitive from Justice Warrant (Hartford, Connecticut) Murder Criminal Possession of a Firearm

Arrest Warrant (Hampden County Superior Court) Reckless Operation of a Motor Vehicle Leaving the Scene of a Property Damage Accident Resisting Arrest Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (2 Counts) Possession of Ammunition without a FID Card Possession of a Firearm without a License Receiving a Stolen Motor Vehicle – Subsequent Offense

Charges Stemming from Thursday’s Arrest Carrying a Firearm without a License (3 Counts) Carrying a Loaded Firearm without a License (3 Counts) Possession of a High Capacity Magazine/Feeding Device (4 Counts) Possession of Ammunition without a FID Card Firearm Violation with 3 Prior Violent/Drug Crimes Carrying a Firearm without a License – 4 th Offense Improper Storage of a Firearm (2 Counts) Trafficking in Fentanyl more than 10 Grams Possession with the Intent to Distribute a Class B Drug Possession with the Intent to Distribute a Class D Drug Possession with the Intent to Distribute a Class C Drug Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Felony Convicted Felon in Possession of a Firearm Possession of a Firearm with a Defaced Serial Number



Police also arrested 27-year-old Luis Duprey of Holyoke during the search warrant, who has a previous conviction for firearm charges. He has been charged with the following:

Possession of a Firearm without a License – Subsequent Offense

Possession of a Large Capacity Firearm during the Commission of a Felony

Possession of Ammunition without a FID Card

Possession of a High Capacity Magazine/Feeding Device

Improper Storage of a High Capacity Firearm

Trafficking in Fentanyl more than 10 Grams

Possession with the Intent to Distribute a Class D Drug

Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Felony

Firearm Violation with 1 Prior Violent/Drug Crime

Convicted Felon in Possession of a Firearm

Possession of a Firearm with a Defaced Serial Number

Possession of a Class B Drug

Possession with the Intent to Distribute a Class C Drug

“This was an extremely dangerous violent repeat offender hiding in Springfield with an arsenal of weapons inside a home where children were present. I want to thank our law enforcement partners in both Massachusetts and Connecticut for safely arresting this murder suspect and getting these firearms and deadly drugs off the street. Our Firearms Investigation Unit and our local, state, regional and federal partners continue to put in the work to make our community a safer place,” said Springfield Police Superintendent Clapprood.

Mayor Domenic J. Sarno states, “Great work by our dedicated Springfield police officers working with the Hartford Police Department and other law enforcement agencies to take this murder suspect off our streets and out of our neighborhoods. This arrest shows the positive partnerships we have with our local, state and federal law enforcement agencies to take these dangerous criminals off our streets and keep our residents and business community safe. Under Police Superintendent Cheryl Clapprood leadership, our brave and dedicated SPD will continue to coordinate and partner with other law enforcement agencies to keep everyone safe, but we need the backing and support from our courts to keep these repeat criminal and violent offenders locked up.”