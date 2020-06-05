Suspect in hospital after police-involved shooting in Greenfield

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Vermont man was shot by police after leading police on a chase through Vermont and Massachusetts Friday morning.

According to Massachusetts State Police spokesperson Dave Procopio, State Police were notified Friday morning that police in Vermont were looking for a Ford F-150 pickup, driven by 33-year-old Daniel Williams, involved in a reported carjacking in Vermont.

Procopio said a State Police Trooper located the vehicle Friday morning traveling on Route 2 eastbound heading toward Shelburne Falls and began to follow him. Shortly after 9 a.m. a trooper to the east of the approaching vehicle near the Buckland-Shelburne line, laid a tire deflation device on the road in an attempt to stop the suspect.

A preliminary investigation determines that as the trooper was laying down the device the suspect allegedly drove his vehicle at the trooper. Procopio said the trooper then fired his service weapon and struck Williams. The truck then hit the cruiser and continued traveling on Route 2.

The vehicle finally stopped on Route 2 in Greenfield after traveling several more miles down the road on damaged tires.

Williams was taken into custody and then taken to Baystate Medical Center for emergency treatment.

State Police Detectives with assistance from Massachusetts State Police Crime Services and Ballistics units and the District Attorney are investigating the police-involved shooting.