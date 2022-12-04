MIAMI BEACH, Flor. (WWLP) – A 27-year-old man who authorities suspect was involved in the killings of a Massachusetts couple has been arrested in Florida.

Authorities say Christopher Keeley of Weymouth, Massachusetts was arrested Friday night in Miami Beach.



Prosecutors say Carl Mattson and Vicki Mattson, both 70, were found dead in their Marshfield home on November 29 by police responding to a request for a well-being check. They appeared to have been stabbed and beaten. Authorities say the suspect and the couple knew each other but have not disclosed a motive in the killings.