SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A suspect in a May 2021 armed assault incident has been found guilty and sentenced to prison.

According to Hampden District Attorney Spokesperson Jim Leydon, Edgar Gomez-Diaz was sentenced in Superior Court Thursday and will serve 12 to 15 years in prison. He was found guilty the day before for the following charges:

• Armed assault with intent to murder

• Assault and battery with a firearm

• Assault and battery with a dangerous weapon resulting in serious bodily injury

• Illegal possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of a loaded firearm

• Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony

• Discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building

Springfield police were called to a shots fired incident around 12:20 p.m. on May 4, 2021 where a shooting victim was found outside a building on Spring Street. The victim was shot six times.

“The speed at which members of the Springfield Police Department arrived on scene surely saved this man’s life. The thorough and excellent investigation lead to the quick arrest of the defendant and a skillful prosecution by Assistant District Attorney Jeffrey Clarke. I hope this verdict brings a measure of justice to the victim for the severe trauma he has had to endure. Thanks to our combined efforts, the public is safer with this verdict,” said DA Anthony Gulluni.