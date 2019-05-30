Suspect in multiple bank robberies arrested at Plainridge Park Casino

PLAINVILLE, Mass. (WWLP) – A man suspected of robbing multiple banks in Massachusetts and Rhode Island was taken into police custody at Plainridge Park Casino in Plainville Wednesday.

According to Massachusetts State Police spokesperson David Procopio, 31 year-old Joseph Hickson of Walpole is a suspect in armed bank robberies in Franklin and Walpole, Massachusetts, as well as East Providence and Cranston, Rhode Island.

Procopio says that Hickson was spotted gambling at the casino Wednesday afternoon by members of the State Police Gaming Enforcement Unit, as well as East Providence police. Hickson’s car was found outside the casino and towed to the state police barracks in Foxborough.

Hickson will be arraigned as a fugitive from justice on Thursday at Wrentham District Court.

