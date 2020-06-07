Suspect in pandemic relief funds fraud has disappeared

(AP) – Federal authorities say a businessman charged last month with fraudulently seeking hundreds of thousands of dollars in stimulus funds meant for businesses struggling during the coronavirus pandemic has apparently cut off his GPS-monitoring device and disappeared.

A spokesman for the U.S. attorney’s office said Friday that authorities have issued an arrest warrant for David Staveley and he is considered a fugitive. The arrest warrant was issued May 27.

Staveley and another man are accused of claiming they needed to pay employees at businesses affected by the virus crisis when in reality their businesses were not operating before the pandemic began.

An attorney for Staveley confirmed that his client is missing, but declined to comment further.