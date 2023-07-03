SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Police have arrested a person suspected of being involved in a double shooting where one person died last Wednesday.

According to Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, 21-year-old Tyre Shakespeare was arrested on Sunday and will be arraigned in Springfield District Court on Monday.

The shooting occurred Thursday near the intersection of Ashmun and Adams Street. An adult man died from gunshot injuries and an adult woman had gunshot injuries but is expected to be okay.

Springfield Police will release additional information later Monday, according to Walsh.