SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Police arrested a suspect in the double homicide on Union Street last Wednesday.

According to Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, 19-year-old Adrian Perez of Springfield was arrested around noon on Wednesday at the Springfield Police Department. He has been charged with the murder of Khidhr Moultrie.

Perez is currently facing the following charges:

Murder

Discharging a Firearm within 500 Feet of a Building

Carrying a Firearm without a License

Carrying a Loaded Firearm without a License

Officers were called to an apartment around midnight on Wednesday, June 7 at the 200 block of Union Street for a report of two bodies. Both bodies were found with gunshot wounds. They have been identified as 19-year-old Alexander Rodriguez and 40-year-old Khidhr Moultrie, both of Springfield.

At this time no one has been charged in the murder of Rodriguez.