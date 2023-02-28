BOSTON (WWLP) – A New Hampshire man was indicted by a Boston federal grand jury for allegedly robbing five banks in Massachusetts.

According to the Justice Department in Boston, 45-year-old Reinaldo Ortiz of Manchester, N.H., was indicted on five counts of bank robbery. He was arrested and charged with a criminal complaint on January 12th.

The charging documents indicate that between March 9 and March 24, 2022, Ortiz drove from New Hampshire to Massachusetts and robbed banks in Fitchburg, Lowell, Chelmsford, Wilmington, and Lexington. He allegedly entered each bank disguised in a mask and demanded cash from the teller’s drawer and drove away in a gray 2006 Honda Accord.

During the investigation, allegedly Ortiz’s fingerprints were found on a glove discarded outside one of the banks and his cellphone movement was consistent with the robbery route.

Ortiz faces a sentence of up to 10 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000 if found guilty.