BOXBOROUGH, Mass. (WWLP) – A suspect linked to an assault near Route 495 in Boxborough was captured in Harvard.

Massachusetts State and local police first searched a wooded area near Route 495 in Boxborough for a man suspected of assaulting someone. A perimeter had then been established around the area, roughly bordered by Eldridge and Harvard roads. The search was being conducted by Troopers from the Concord Barracks, local officers from Boxborough Police Departments and surrounding towns, state police K9 teams, and the State Police Air Wing.

According to Massachusetts State Police, at 5:11 PM the suspect from the ongoing search that began in Boxborough was located in the area of Hillcrest Drive and Stow Road in Harvard. The suspect was taken into custody by a Massachusetts State Police trooper from the State Police-Leominster Barracks. The suspect was then turned over to Boxborough Police.

Kayleigh Thomas is a digital reporter who has been a part of the 22News team since 2022. Follow Kayleigh on Twitter @kayleighcthomas and view her bio to see more of her work.