SAVOY, Mass. (WWLP) – State Police have located the body of a man wanted in connection to a woman being stabbed in Adams last week.

According to the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office, the body of 55-year-old Jeffrey Cote was found Thursday morning by State Police in Savoy. Police say there is no evidence of foul play.

Cote was wanted for his involvement in an alleged stabbing of a woman at her home in Adams last Wednesday. The woman was previously in a relationship with Cote. She was taken to the hospital for serious injuries but is expected to be okay.

Since the incident, police have been searching for Cote who was believed to have returned to his home in Savoy. Officers checked his home last week but did not find the suspect.

More information on the incident will be released by the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office Thursday afternoon.