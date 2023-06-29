SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Police have identified the suspect of a deadly shooting at the intersection of School & Temple Streets last Saturday.

According to Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, 38-year-old Hiram Martinez is suspected of a homicide in the area of School and Temple Streets on Saturday. Martinez will be arraigned in court on Thursday for murder charges.

The victim of the shooting was identified on Tuesday as 34-year-old James Brown. Around 9:20 p.m. on Saturday, police received a ShotSpotter activation on School Street. Officers found Brown and another adult man suffering from gunshot wounds. Both victims were brought to Baystate Medical Center, where Brown died due to his injuries.

22News will be in court for the arraignment, this story will be updated as soon as additional information is released. Watch Mayor Sarno and Police Superintendent Clapprood address public safety matters live on WWLP.com starting at 10:15 a.m.

If you have any information, contact the Springfield Police Detective Bureau at 413-787-6355. Or anonymously text a tip by texting CRIMES (274637) and typing SOLVE followed by your tip to help the authorities in solving this crime.