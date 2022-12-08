GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A suspect pleaded guilty on Monday to hunting a bear over bait and failing to tag the bear in 2020.

According to the Massachusetts Environmental Police, the suspect was in Greenfield District Court and is being fined $1,500, plus $300 in restitution to the Commonwealth, forfeiture of the crossbow, and a hunting license suspension for one year.

In September 2020 a Massachusetts Environmental Police Officer saw two adults and a youth drag a 200-pound bear within the vicinity of a baited hunting stand out of the woods in western Massachusetts. After further investigation, the bear had been shot over bait, including two 50-gallon barrels with dry corn, molasses, donuts, bagels, and muffins. It is illegal to bait bears in Massachusetts.

When hunting bear in Massachusetts, hunters must immediately fill out and attach to the carcass the “harvest tag” found on the bear permit. This bear was not tagged and none of the individuals had their licenses, permits, or tags printed.

The bear was seized by the Environmental Police and donated for consumption and the crossbow will be donated to the Hunter Education program.