NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A suspect was arraigned Tuesday in Superior Court in connection with the murder of a man in Northampton.

According to the Northwestern DA Office’s, 32-year old Steven Malloy pleaded not guilty Tuesday to first degree murder in connection with the December 1, 2021 deadly shooting of Joseph Fillio.

The shooting occurred in a downtown Northampton apartment, where Fillio was shot in the head. Shortly after the shooting Malloy was arrested. He was charged with murder in Northampton District Court the next day and has been held without bail since.

Malloy’s case will continue through May 6th.

This case was the only homicide in Hampshire County in 2021.