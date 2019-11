(KING) – A 38-year-old man from Snohomish County, Washington was arrested after a high-speed pursuit through Pierce and Thurston counties.

The suspect rammed two Pierce County deputies with a truck and then fled into Thurston County.

The suspect then rammed a Yelm police cruiser head-on, injuring a reserve officer.

The suspect continued evading police until he eventually stopped and fled on foot.

