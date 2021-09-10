Suspect rescued from ledge along Mill River in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Crews from the Springfield Fire Department assisted police in rescuing a man from a rock wall over the Mill River Friday.

According to the Springfield Police Department’s Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, a suspect wanted on warrants ran from police and was found along the river. Officers were able to talk him off the ledge. The suspect was taken to a local hospital for evaluation.

The Mill River is a 1.25 mile long tributary of the Connecticut River in Springfield, Massachusetts. It flows from Watershops Pond to its confluence with the Connecticut River. 

