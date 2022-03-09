NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A suspect is scheduled to be arraigned Monday in connection with the murder of a man in Northampton.

According to a news release sent to 22News from Northwestern District Attorney’s Office Spokesperson Laurie Loisel, 32-year-old Steven Malloy is scheduled to be arraigned in Hampshire Superior Court on murder and firearm-related indictments in connection with the deadly shooting of 39-year-old Joseph Fillio.

Fillio of Pittsfield died after being shot in the head at a Randolph Place apartment in downtown Northampton on December 1, 2021. This was the only homicide in 2021 in Hampshire County.

The arraignment will take place on March 14th in person at 10 a.m. in Hampshire Superior Court.