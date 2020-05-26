Suspect sought in brutal machete attack

(WDSU/NBC News) A Little Caesars pizza worker is recovering after a brutal machete attack in Harvey, Louisiana.

Deputies say a known homeless man walked into the restaurant Saturday night and attacked 20-year-old Jazmyn Fradieu.

Fradieu’s family says the man’s name is Tyrone and that he was asking for a job when he pulled out the machete and attacked Jazmyn.

“Her face was practically hanging off. I saw every viscous cut, on my baby,” said Delisse George, Jazmyn’s mother.

Fradieu suffered severe injuries to her face and upper body and will need reconstructive surgery.

Read more: https://bit.ly/2Xta6NC