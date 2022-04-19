SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Police are looking for the public’s help to identify a person who stole an Amazon truck.

According to the Springfield Police Department Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, the suspect pictured was involved in the theft of an Amazon truck on Sunday at around 3:20 p.m. on Florence Street. The truck was found unoccupied on Girard Avenue.

If you have any information you are asked to contact the Detective Bureau at 413-735-1509 or anonymously Text-A-Tip. Text CRIMES (2-7-4-6-3-7) type SOLVE and your tip.